Man files lawsuit against Alachua County over face masks being required

Another lawsuit has been filed against Alachua County over their emergency order requiring face masks in essential businesses. Gainesville based law firm, Childers Law is representing resident Justin Green in suing the county over the order which they call unconstitutional.

They say forcing residents to wear masks violates the constitutions right to privacy and forces residents to purchase masks without just compensation.

Green is asking the court to declare the order unconstitutional and to be awarded the cost of the masks as well as attorney's fees.

An Alachua County spokesman says the county attorney did ample research before the order was passed and they believe it to be fully legal.