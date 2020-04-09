Man flees from deputies

On Thursday night a traffic stop turned into a vehicle chase when a passenger jumped into the driver's seat and drove off.

Marion County deputies say Patrick Ortwein slowed down as he was fleeing deputies to let another passenger out of the vehicle.

Ortwein then ran over stop sticks, but that didn't stop him so deputies used a pit maneuver.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop, Ortwein ran away, but he didn't get far on foot before a deputy used a taser.

Ortwein was charged with fleeing, he also had three warrants out for drug possession and resisting arrest.