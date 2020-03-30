Man in Hawthorne arrested after attacking dad with pizza, sending dog after deputy

Deputies arrested a man in Hawthorne after they say he attacked his father with a pizza then ordered his dog to attack responding officials.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Stephen Thiel was making verbal threats towards his parents and had thrown a pizza at his father which was later confirmed by responding deputies when they saw the father with “pizza sauce” stains on his shirt.

In the arrest report, it is said Thiel was overheard during the call to police saying that he “was armed and ready to go.”

When a sheriff's deputy arrived, Thiel ordered his dog to quote “get him.”

The dog then charged at the responding deputy, who fired two rounds out of “fear of being bitten" before the dog ran back towards the house.

After being arrested, Thiel also tried to prevent the deputies from taking his picture by swatting and “acting maliciously.”

Thiel is now charged with one count of Battery on an Elderly Person Over 65, one count of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and one count of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.