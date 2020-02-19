Man in Lake City turns himself over to police after trying to escape

A Lake City man turned himself into police after trying to escape from them Tuesday morning.

Katron Cherry, 31, was accused of firing gunshots around 3:22 a.m., according to a Lake City Police press release.

Police responded to a complaint about hearing gunshots at Southwest Baya Drive and Southeast Baker Avenue, the press release said. They found Cherry who said he had been in an argument with his girlfriend.

Cherry later ran from police after the responding officer heard a description of a suspect that matched Cherry on police radios, the press release said. He escaped, but the officer retrieved a gun that he had tossed in a dumpster.

Cherry turned himself into police when he learned officers were searching for him in relation to another call about a burglary that took place just before the gunshots were fired in that same area.

The complaint said three gunshots were heard and Cherry’s firearm contained three spent shell casings, the press release said.

Cherry told police he had left home after an argument with a woman and that he accidentally dropped the firearm while walking away.

Cherry is charged with resisting an officer without violence, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Columbia County Jail on an $11,000 bond.

