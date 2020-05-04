Man in Marion County arrested for shooting rifle at group of juveniles

A man in Marion County was arrested after chasing juveniles away with his rifle.

Marion County deputies accused Derek Roberts, 45, of firing multiple rounds at a group of juveniles Sunday night. Deputies responded to Roberts’ home after receiving calls about reckless driving in the area.

Security footage showed Roberts arguing with the group before getting an AR-15, deputies said. Roberts was seen shooting in the direction of the group.

Roberts told deputies the groups was disturbing the neighborhood by driving their dirt bikes up and down the road.

“I shot six rounds in my yard, just to make awareness,” Roberts said.

He also accused them of threatening him and running his dog off the road and into a fence, deputies said.

Roberts is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail on a posted bond of $6,000. Roberts is awaiting his first appearance in court.

