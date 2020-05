A man in Marion County allegedly threatened his neighbors with a gun and tried to lead deputies on a chase.

Deputies say they spotted Gustavo Albariza while driving. When deputies attempted a traffic stop, Albariza sped off.

He led them on a chase until he crashed. That's when he tried to jump into another vehicle with a person inside.

He was arrested before he could get away. Albariza is being held at the Marion County and no bond has been set.