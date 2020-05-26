Man in Marion County exposes himself to a child and threatens others at local springs, deputies say

A man has been arrested after Marion County deputies accused him of exposing his sexual organs in front of a child at a local springs.

Bradley Eibach, 25, was accused of exposing himself to a child at the Salt Springs Recreation Area in Fort McCoy on Friday, Marion County deputies said.

After his indecent exposure, multiple witnesses called deputies when Eibach made threats against other people in the area, MCSO deputies said. He spat on people and later pulled out a handgun, threatening to shoot others.

Salt Springs staff ushered victims away from Eibach until deputies arrived, MCSO deputies said. Deputies ordered him to the ground before he finally complied with deputies.

Eibach is charged with two counts of battery, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, marijuana possession and one count of indecent exposure of sexual organs.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail on a bond set at $20,000.

