Man leads Marion County deputies on a high-speed chase on I-75.

A high-speed chase ended badly for an accused car thief in Marion County.

Sheriff's deputies spotted a car speeding on I-75 driven by Jaemarea Amey, 20, who led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies deployed stop sticks, puncturing one of his tires and forcing him to stop.

He then tried to run away, but a K-9 officer was able to catch up.

Amey was charged with fleeing, causing harm to a police k-9, and theft.

He is being held in the Marion County jail on a $20,000 bond.