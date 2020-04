Deputies in Putnam County say 28-year-old Joshua Price put a sign on his door to warn deputies that he had COVID-19.

According to deputies Price did that to prevent deputies from acting on the felony warrants out for his arrest.

Deputies used protective equipment when bringing Price into custody, however they discovered Price did not have COVID-19. He just made the sign to avoid getting arrested

Price is being held in the Putnam county jail no bond has been set.