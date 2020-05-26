Man sentenced to life in prison in 7-year-old murder case out of Gilchrist County

A 7-year-old murder case in Gilchrist County has resurfaced after a new ruling from an appeals court Tuesday.

Florida’s First District Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of Michael Porter, 60, who was accused of murdering Joyce Burrows, 55, of Gilchrist County back in 2013.

In November 2018, the circuit judge, Phil Pena, sentenced Porter to serve two consecutive life sentences. He was charged with first degree murder, burglary and sexual battery.

After the court’s decision to affirm Porter’s conviction, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

