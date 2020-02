A car chase was caught on camera by Marion County deputies.

On Sunday, a deputy spotted a car on Highway 441 that was reported stolen in Alabama.

The driver Terry Higgins sped away from the deputy before eventually getting out and running.

A K-9 officer was able to catch up to Higgins and he was arrested.

The 47-year-old is charged with Fleeing, Drug Possession, and Grand Theft.

Higgins is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $18,000 bond.