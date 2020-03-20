Maple Street Biscuits now offering hard to find essential items to customers

If you can't find essential items like paper towels or toilet paper in stores there's an unusual location to pick up a few.

We'll show you which business in Gainesville is expanding its inventory from just-food to a little more.

Maple Street Biscuits is the place to go if you need to re-supply on a few basic items which have become hard to come by due to COVID-19 panic shopping.

Owners say they decided to offer not only paper towels and toilet paper but also cases of water, coffee and even chicken breasts to customers.

They just added the supplies onto their regular delivery orders which come in twice a week and you can find the supplies at all Maple Street Biscuit locations.

Jason Hurst who is the co-owner of Gainesville's locations explained, "you can get it one of three ways, you can come in the stores and pick it up off our community tables. We also offer curbside assistance so we can bring an order form out to individuals who are not comfortable coming into our stores right now or you can order online."

Also available are pre-packaged meals including collard greens and mac n cheese and of course the usual biscuits.

The items are not free and do have a cost but Hurst says it's comparable to what you'll find in stores and it's just to cover their own costs not to make extra money.

There are restrictions for how much of each item you can buy including 5 rolls of toilet paper, 2 paper towel rolls or 1 case of water per person.

