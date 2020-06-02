March For Our Freedom drew thousands but how does the community now move forward?

Protests, marches and standing in solidarity in support of Black Lives Matter, has spread from city to city in North Central Florida. People have remained mostly peaceful to get their message out without distraction.

That message is that many are still fighting for equity for people of color in their community and it spread from Ocala to Lake City and everywhere in between.

Thousands of people from all walks of life marched together in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement here in Gainesville.

It brought people together but left many asking, where do we go from here?

Organizer Aeriel Lane said, "So that's the toughest question I've gotten over the last couple days."

It's not a task that Lane has to tackle alone.

One long time activist said, "We've got to sit down and talk and come up with a plan and a strategy."

Roberta Lopez grew up in Archer, served as mayor of the city, and has advocated for civil rights for more than 60 years.

Lopez said, "We just need to come together because as long as we… I think what has happened in the past has put these kind of situations on the back burner, now they need to come to the front burner and get down to some serious, serious talk about how we gonna resolve this, how we gonna move forward."

Peace and safety at the march was a priority for the group.

One organizer said, "I believe that you can get your message across better and people are more receptive to you if you come in peace."

So the message of solidarity had no distortion. Another organizer added, "There's a lot of distraction, there's a lot of things that are being associated with what we're tryna do that has nothing to do with what we're tryna do."

With leadership and harmony, the group has challenges that they say people of color face that they're ready to conquer.

Lane added, "I have my team behind me and they're amazing and we're all tryna come together in unity."

"But we definitely want to tackle voter rights, the economics of the city, the politics that happen here and police reform, so those are probably gonna be on our list of things to tackle first."

It's a tough question to answer, but you can't spell community without unity.

Coming together in peace and with focus is one way that many can agree is a good start.