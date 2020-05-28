March For Our Freedom rallies more than a thousand members

The death of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis led to protests and riots across the country. Floyd's death has gone viral after it was recorded and put on social media.

People in Gainesville have decided to take action themselves to march in solidarity to protest the death of George Floyd. The founder of one group said, "We have a voice and it is definitely time for us to be heard"

Aeriel Lane was expecting no more than 50 supporters to join her new group, March For Our Freedom.

Lane added, "I am in total shock"

It's now more than 1600. The group was created to stand in solidarity after a video went viral showing George Floyd being killed by an officer in Minneapolis.

Lane added, "People are showing support for their own black brothers and black sisters. And people who they feel really need to be backed and supported and propped up right now. So we've been having people post a lot about their own personal experiences and how they feel about the march and what they're willing to do to help us."

Hundreds of posts in the group show loved ones, signs of support and say things supporting the Black Lives Matters movement.

A member of Dream Defenders said, "We are humans and we don't deserve to be treated like anything else."

On Saturday the March For Our Freedom group will do just that.

Rain or shine, starting at Depot Park at 11 am the newly founded group will march to Bo Diddley Plaza to show their support for the Black Lives Matters movement

Dream Defender Kiara Laurent said, "and as dream defenders we want people to be involved. And it's just not a march, this is literally our lives being held at stake and we should use those same emotions to push us forward for the days to come and for the future."

Activist groups and people alike will march this weekend.

Masks will be mandatory to participate but are not expected to muffle the voices of those who want to be heard.