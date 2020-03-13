"Marie and Rosetta" At The Hippodrome State Theatre

A show at the Hippodrome State Theatre will allow guests to experience a soaring and soulful story.

"Marie and Rosetta" is currently being performed at the theatre and tells the story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Marie Knight as they prepare for their first musical rehearsal together. The show is set in a funeral home in Mississippi in the 1940s.

Illeana Kirven is the actress who plays Sister Rosetta in the show and she said her character was unique to her time.

"She was playing an electric guitar which she had specially made, which was a huge deal being a gospel singer and playing an electric guitar," said Kirven.

She said it is an honor to play the role of the woman who is referred to as the Godmother of "Rock 'n' Roll"...

The show runs through March 22nd. To find out more information click here.

