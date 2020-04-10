Parking Lot Wi-Fi coming soon to Marion County Public Schools

Due to COVID-19 students have been doing school online.

The number of students engaged in virtual schooling averages 25,000 daily in Marion County.

However, this is hard for families without internet access.

Marion county public schools has partnered with the city of Ocala to provide free internet access for students to help them do classwork remotely.

The district and the city of Ocala are hoping to make parking lot Wi-Fi available for students soon.

Parents can drive to the school parking lot and get internet access while inside their vehicles.

The list of schools that will receive that technology hasn't been released yet, but officials say they will mainly be focusing on the rural areas of the county.

