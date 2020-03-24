Marion Correctional Institution Work Camp employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Florida Department of Corrections has confirmed that an employee of Marion Correctional Institution Work Camp (MCIWC) tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has been not been at work for eight days and will not go back to work until a full recovery is documented by a medical professional, and the department of health, and the CDC guidelines are followed.

The press release also said that all inmates and staff at the MCIWC are not showing any symptoms.

Only essential staff will be allowed to go into the institution and no inmates will be transferred in or out. Inmates still have access to bathrooms, showers, and medical care. Meals are being provided to the inmates within their housing units.

The Florida Department of Corrections is working with the Department of Health in Marion County to trace back who has been in contact with the employee and decide if additional staff or inmates need to be tested.

Three staff members are already self-isolating after having close contact with the employee. They are also being placed on leave until they are symptom-free for 14 days after their last contact with the employee that tested positive.

All staff going into the facility will continue to be screened.