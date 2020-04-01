Marion County Pets: Meet Diesel, Jay Jay and Luke

Let's take a look at some of this week's adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for a forever home.

Diesel: The Handsome One

Diesel is a male mixed breed dog coming up on his 2nd birthday. This handsome guy loves catching some rays, playing with friendly pups of all ages and, of course, striking a pose.

Jay Jay: The Gentleman

Jay Jay is an 11-year-old male lab mix who enjoys leisurely walks and smelling the flowers. This older gentleman loves being read to and testing out cozy dogs beds.

Luke: The One with the Baby Yoda Ears

Luke is a 4-year-old male mixed breed dog.He is always smiling, loves life, and spending time in the water. if you think you think those floppy Baby Yoda ears are adorable, you might just be a perfect match.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. If you're interested in meeting a new friend, Marion County Animal Services ask people to email or call ahead to schedule a visit to the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marion-county-f-l-dot-org-slash-animal.