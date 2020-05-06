Marion County child sex abuse suspect faces new charges

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Detective Galler of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major crimes unit arrested Jose Pagan, 42.

Pagan has been charged for sexual battery by a custodian on a victim younger than 18 and sexual battery on a child younger than 12.

In late April, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Florida Department of Children and Families responded to a Marion County residence after getting reports of sexual abuse.

A victim told deputies that Pagan started molesting her when she was about eight years old. The girl said it was right before the suspect remodeled the house for the first time and continued during the remodeling.

The victim said the abuse started with oral sex and it escalated to vaginal penetration when she was about 11.

The victim said Pagan made deals with her, like allowing her to go to a friend’s house or drive the car, in exchange for sexual favors. The victim told investigators that she chose to come forward after seeing other sexual abuse reports involving the suspect.

Back in March in another case, Pagan was arrested and charged with two counts of capital sexual battery and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to that arrest report, in October of 2019, a detective from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office conducted an interview and report that said that Pagan allegedly sexually assaulted girls of the ages of 3,7,10, and 12.

On Tuesday, Pagan posted a $70,000 bond which was for the March arrest. He was then released. However, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies located Pagan and arrested him within hours for the second case. He currently sits in the Marion County Jail with no bond.