The COVID-19 Pandemic has been tough for people financially.

Marion County has decided to lend a helping hand to its residents.

The county will provide rental and mortgage assistance. Marion county may give up to three months worth of payments for residents who are selected.

Questions can be sent to CommunityServices@marioncountyfl.org. The county asks the public to wait 72 hours for processing.

Residents can fill out the application form here.