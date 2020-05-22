Marion County Enacts Voluntary Burn Ban

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- As of Friday, Marion County has enacted a voluntary burn ban due to extremely dry conditions and high weather temperatures.
The ban requires residents to cease all outdoor burning, unless it has been specifically permitted, and the use of fireworks.
Campfires and cooking fires are acceptable but they must be under strict supervision at all times.
Marion County Fire Rescue is encouraging homeowners clear areas of underbrush and dry plants, as those items create fuel for wildfires.