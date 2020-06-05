Marion County Schools establish summer activities plan

Starting next week students in Marion County will be able to participate in summer athletics and activities.

Next Wednesday sports, band, cheerleading, and other activities will perform modified versions of practice.

Groups of ten students will train for an hour and a half per day. Equipment and training rooms will remain closed.

On June 22 up to 50 students will be allowed outside for up to two and a half hours a day. By July 27, the school district expects regular activities to resume.