Marion County Commission waits for Governor response

The Marion County Commission is still waiting to hear from the Governor's office after sending a letter requesting more businesses to be open as part of Phase One.

The board talked about the request at its meeting Tuesday.

Last week, County Commission Chair Kathy Bryant held a press conference with gyms, salons, and restaurants represented, imploring the governor to loosen restrictions in phase one of reopening the state.

"Think about the people that they employ and their families. That is why we are imploring Governor DeSantis to please implement the Phase One approach that was suggested by the Re-Open Florida Task Force,” Bryant said at the April 30th press conference.

At that Thursday press conference, Bryant asked that the governor allow gyms and salons to open and operate at 50 percent capacity, and to increase restaurant capacity from 25 to 50 percent.

The commission hoped to hear back from the Governor's office on this request by Monday, but have not.

The commission addressed this issue at its Tuesday morning meeting.

"It's extremely difficult to receive the emails from our constituents who have been out of work since the end of March who have applied for unemployment and not been able to receive any of it and who quite frankly have had no income and are having a hard time putting food on their table,” Bryant said at the May 5 meeting.

Again commissioners asked for collaboration with the governor.

"I understand the Governor's problem right, I mean he's got to go statewide based on the worst-case scenario which are populations like Miami, Orlando, the bigger cities, which probably do need a little more time then Marion County, but if we could have a little more discretion, we could open up a couple more things and give a couple more capacity to our restaurants and those places if we were allowed the have a little of that discretion,” Commissioner Carl Zalak said.

It's still unclear when the county commission will hear from the governor.