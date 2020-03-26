Marion County Commissioners close establishments with high-risk spread of COVID-19

In an emergency meeting Marion County Commissioners increased restrictions on businesses in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.

The commission unanimously agreed to close establishments that have a high risk of spreading COVID-19.

Places including but not limited to movie theaters, concert houses, internet cafes, and horse track gaming venues will be closed.

Businesses that violate the order could face fines of $500 per person in the facility, or even a misdemeanor charge. The order goes into effect at 7 P.M. Thursday night.

