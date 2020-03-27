Marion County Commissioners increase restrictions on establishments to maintain social distancing

Marion County commissioners have increased restrictions on businesses to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Commissioners issued orders to close nonessential businesses during an emergency meeting Thursday. Now commissioners have added movie theaters, concert houses, internet cafes and horse track gaming venues to the list.

Establishments like the Ocala Drive-In Movie Theater are exempt from these orders.

"Our demographic has one of the most vulnerable categories in it, with out elderly, 65 and older," Commissioner Kathy Bryant said. "So we are really trying to be very cautious to make sure that everyone within Marion County is safe."

People or business found violating these restrictions could face a $500 fine for the first or second offense, and face misdemeanor charges for any offense after that.