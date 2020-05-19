Marion County Community Services offers new Rental / Mortgage Assistance Program

Marion County residents struggling to pay their mortgage or rent as a result of COVID-19 can ask the county for assistance.

Through federal and state funding, the Marion County Community Services department will distribute up to 300,000 dollars to renters and homeowners in need.

Homeowners can receive up to three months of payment assistance on their mortgage and renters can receive put to three months on rental payments.

"We are happy to help our Marion County Residents during this troubling time, to help them get back on their feet,” Director of the Marion County Community Services department, Cheryl Martin said.

This is a one-time assistance program and it's first come first serve.

Officials said they've already received about 300 inquires from residents wanting to know more about the program.

For more information on this COVID-19 Rental / Mortgage Assistance Program and other programs from Community Services go to https://www.marioncountyfl.org/departments-agencies/departments-a-n/community-services