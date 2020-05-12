Marion County Department of Health tests residents for COVID-19

County health departments across North Central Florida are now offering COVID-19 testing.

Many of them accepting anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not.

Marion County health workers are testing roughly 100 people per day.

At first, officials said the focus was on more high-risk patients but now that the county is making progress, they can start offering testing to more people.

So two times a day, by appointment only, residents can be tested for COVID-19 regardless of their symptoms.

T the drive-thru test is done quickly and is pretty easy for the most part, it's the behind the scenes work that's the tough part officials said.

"You come in, you get tested, and you're out. There's a lot of follow up, whether it's the paperwork, following up with the testing, making sure the tests are getting back, getting it into everybody's hands,” Administrator at the Florida Health Department of Marion County, Mark Lander said.

And with more people having access to testing, officials said the numbers of cases will increase but that doesn't necessarily mean the positive rate will go up.

"We tell everyone, with more testing you're going to see more cases. The positivity rate may not increase or decrease like ours is doing but we still might see more cases because we're doing more testing,” Lander added.

To schedule an appointment, call 352-644-2590.