Marion County Fire Rescue battle commercial blaze

At 2:55 p.m. Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to reports of a commercial structure fire located at Pro Poly off NW 57th St, Ocala. The 911 caller reported that there was plastic on fire in the back of the shop, and heavy black smoke was billowing out of the business.

M.C.F.R. Anthony Engine Company #1 arrived on scene at 3:02 p.m. to find heavy black smoke emitting from the large commercial structure.

After surveying the situation, crews noted zero visibility and a forklift’s propane tank venting within the structure.

Additional units from Lowell Station #11, Shady Station #16, Sparr Station #19, Citra Station #2, Friendship Station #21 and Ray Lloyd Station #31 arrived on scene to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

After the primary search was complete, no one was found inside the building.

The fire was called under control at 3:27pm. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation by the M.C.F.R. Fire Marshal. The preliminary investigation reveals the fire appears to be accidental.