Marion County Fire Rescue creates three new "COVID-19 response rescues"

Marion County Fire Rescue has created three new teams tasked with responding to incidents linked to COVID-19.

The "COVID-19 response rescues" will have firefighters and paramedics outfitted with personal protective equipment.

In the rescue vehicles, the patient compartments will be sealed off from the cab.

The teams are at three stations; one in Ocala, one in Spruce Creek, and near the On Top of the World retirement community.

Marion County Fire Rescue says crews are responding to an average of 33 coronavirus-related calls a day.

