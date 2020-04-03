Marion County Jail inmates are making masks

Medical Professionals are getting unlikely help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Inmates at the Marion County Jail are making masks, which are in short supply.

The program started Today and is voluntary. Inmates are sewing protective masks made of a material rated to block 99% of germs. Sheriff Billy Woods said he is impressed by the inmates helping others.

" They still have a chance in society because they still care, they wanted to contribute to this effort and I applaud them for that. " says Sheriff Billy Woods.

If you know someone in need of masks you can call the Marion County citizen information line (352) 369-7500.

They will be donated to primarily to those who care for the elderly.

