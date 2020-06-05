Marion County Man leads Putnam County Sheriff's on High Speed Chase

A Marion County man's plan went down the drain when he tried to lead Putnam County Deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies say on Wednesday Hobert Reiter, 28, threatened to beat a man's head in, while deputies were interviewing the victim, Reiter drove off.

Reiter made a u-turn nearly hitting a patrol car before going back to the scene.

He drove at deputies on the property before speeding off again.

He then crashed into a septic pump truck on County Road 309.

Reiter was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.