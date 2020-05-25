Marion County Memorial Day ceremony

Memorial Day, a time for reflection, remembering the brave men and women who fought and died for our country.

Despite rain and COVID-19 concerns, Marion County held it's annual Memorial Day ceremony, honoring those who gave their lives while serving.

And while not as many residents attended the ceremony this year, the meaning of the day was not lost.

"For the people who have protected our freedoms and our values, how could you not honor those people, also I think it's equally as important to get out to try to become normal again,” County resident James R. Adams said.

The event was also live streamed on the county's face book page, for those wanting to stay home but also observe the day.