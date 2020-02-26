Marion County Pets: Licorice, Tiger and Puff

Let's take a look at some "adorable", "adoptable" animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Licorice is a 4-month-old female mixed breed puppy. She came to the shelter with an eye injury and had to have it removed, but she doesn't let it slow her down at all! They say this pup loves to play and is super sweet.

Tiger and Puff are 1-year-old brother at the shelter. They both love to be loved and hardly ever get tired of playing together. They think the dynamic duo would bring some life into just about any home who can handle some entertainment in their life.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is normally $50, but all through February, you can find a lovely new friend for just $14, but time is running out. The adoption fee includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.