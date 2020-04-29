Marion County Pets: Egypt, Faith and Meatball

Let's take a look at some "adorable," "adoptable" animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes.

Egypt is a 6-year-old male cat who just craves attention and head scratches. No toy can escape his pounce, and they say Bombay cats like him are known to be great with kids.

Faith is a 4-year-old female mixed breed dog. She responds instantly to affectionate people with some fantastic cuddles. They say she really seems to know when she's being complimented, and is a great dog, inside and out.

Meatball is a 3-year-old male mixed breed dog who just loves to play. He gets along great with other dogs, and could really bring some entertainment and laughter into your life.

Adoptions are usually $50, but you can bring home your new best friend for just $20 this month. Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. You can schedule a visit to Marion County Animal Services. They ask people to make an appointment before coming in.