Marion County Pets: Abe, Oakley, Shania

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Abe is a 3-year-old male mixed breed dog. This cute guy is a part of their FIDO Project at the Marion Correctional Institution, where inmates help teach shelter dogs obedience and useful skills. You can learn more about the program at marioncountyfl.org/fido

Oakley is a 4-year-old male mixed breed dog. This grey beauty is dreaming of a permanent home where he can feel comfortable and loved. He likes to cuddle, play, and is an excellent listener. They think he just might be your match if you're looking for a best friend.

Shania is a 1-year-old female cat who's part of their Working Whiskers program. They match less socialized cats to people who would like a natural alternative to rodent control. They say businesses and farms would be a great opportunity for special cats like Shania.

Adoptions are normally $50, but for the month of March you can bring home a new friend for just $17.

Adoption fees include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal