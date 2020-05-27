Marion County Pets: Agatha, Jeremiah, and Wild Bill

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Agatha is a lilac-point siamese cat they think is at least 14 years old. Someone looking for a calm, cuddly presence may find it in this nice old girl. They say she likes to cuddle for most of the day so someone with a comfy lap might be a perfect fit.

Jeremiah is a 9-month-old Shar Pei mix dog. He is an energetic little guy. He carries his toys around whenever he goes on adventures and is very entertaining. They invite you to come and make some memories together.

Wild Bill is a 4-year-old lab mix. Clearly true to his labrador nature, he enjoys taking a dip every now and again. If you need a partner while out and about, they think he's a great contender who would appreciate a stop to play in the water.

Whether you're bringing home a dog, a cat, or anything else, adoptions this month are just $5!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. You can schedule a visit to Marion County Animal Services. They ask people to make an appointment before coming in.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit here.

