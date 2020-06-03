Marion County Pets: Alton, Toby, and Trudi

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Alton is a 4-year-old male mixed breed dog. Someone with a soft spot for big dogs might be a great match for this gentle giant. They say he loved being the center of attention and might just be happy to take up a good amount of space on your bed, so save some room!

Toby is a 6-year-old male mixed breed dog with a great smile. They say he's looking or someone to play ball, take him on walks, and of course, end the day with some treats.

Trudi is a 3-month-old female kitten. They say they managed to get a picture of the affectionate and loving girl only because she had just woken up from an afternoon nap. Otherwise, she would be on the move. They say her relaxing purr just melts their hearts.

If Trudi or any other kitties catch your eye, good news! The shelter is celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month with free cat and kitten adoptions!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. You can schedule a visit to Marion County Animal Services. They ask people to make an appointment before coming in.