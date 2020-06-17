Marion County Pets: Bear, Butch, and Allie

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Bear is a 6-year-old male mixed breed dog. They say he is a perfectly photogenic dog with a wonderful smile. He's always happy to pose. Plus shelter staff love giving that chocolate coat some attention.

Butch is a 4-year-old male mixed breed dog who can make instant friends with anyone. He loves to play with other dogs who get just as excited to see him too. They're hoping to find him a family who loves fun and going for a splash in the water too.

Allie is a 3-month-old female kitten with a wonderful coat. This confident, energetic lady seems perfect to protect you from any feather wands that she finds in her path. They say she and her sister are loads of fun and clever toy hoarders too.

And if Allie or any other kitty catches your eye, good news! The shelter is celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month with free cat and kitten adoptions!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses. You can schedule a visit Tuesday through Saturday to Marion County Animal Services.