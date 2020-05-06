Marion County Pets: Boss Hog, Fantasia, and Sparrow

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Boss Hog is a 4-year-old male mixed breed dog. This playful guy loves playing in the water and can definitely keep you entertained as he splashes around in the pool. Maybe he could help you kick off your summer fun.

Fantasia is a 3-year-old female black-mouth cur dog. They say this sweet girl is ready to make up for lost time after completing her heartworm treatment. She loves playing with her toys, especially if they squeak!

Sparrow is a 2-year-old male mixed breed dog. This handsome boy would enjoy giving you a real workout, just give him a tug of war toy and he'll gladly match your energy. Or maybe come along with you on a nice long walk.

Adoptions are usually $50, but you can bring home your new best friend for just $20 this month. Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. You can schedule a visit to Marion County Animal Services. They ask people to make an appointment before coming in.

