Marion County Pets: Galapagos, Pablo, and Laverne and Shirley

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Galapagos is a 5-year-old mixed-breed dog. This guy weighs in at around 70 pounds, but he is just a big softy who loves playtime. Plus, the macho man is well behaved with basic commands, too.

Pablo is a 4-year-old dog who they say loves to swim, play fetch, and run. He's one of the most playful dogs at the shelter, and could really use someone looking for an adventurous partner.

Here's a new one. These ladies are Laverne and Shirley, younger potbellied pigs looking for a new place to call home. Someone with a bit of mud for them to enjoy would find some quality time with these two.

Whether you're bringing home a dog, a cat, or anything else, adoptions this month are just $5!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. You can schedule a visit to Marion County Animal Services. They ask people to make an appointment before coming in.