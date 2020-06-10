Marion County Pets: Gertrude, Bachelor, Mau and Tut

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Gertrude is an 11-year-old female mixed breed dog. They say she would appreciate a slow, calm and predictable life. This loving and senior dog is ready to be loyal to another kind soul.

Bachelor is a 2-year-old male mixed breed dog. Don't let his small size fool you. They say he can keep up and even out-run the bigger dogs during playtime. Plus, this active guy can make an instant transition into a cuddly lap dog when fun time is over.

Mau and Tut are two cats in the Working Whiskers program. They adopt out their less-social cats in hopes of finding them some light work like rodent control in barns, farms, or other businesses.

If Mau and Tutor or any other kitties catch your eye, good news! The shelter is celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month with free cat and kitten adoptions!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. You can schedule a visit to Marion County Animal Services. They ask people to make an appointment before coming in.