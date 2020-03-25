Marion County Pets: Meet Cooper, Dash and Wadsworth

Let's take a look at some of this week's adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for a forever home.

Cooper: The One You've Always Wanted

They say Cooper is the dog you have always wanted. This 2-year-old mixed breed is friendly, loves meeting other dogs and new people and going on walks. Plus, he's housebroken and is great to bring to the park.

Dash: The Obedient One

Dash is the longest canine resident at the shelter. The 2-year-old male has put his time there to good use and learned things like obedience training thanks to his dedicated staff. They hope he can find a good home to show off his skills.

Wadsworth: The Adrenaline Junkie

Wadsworth is a real character. The 4-year-old hopes to find a home that can match his fantastic energy like a running companion or a fellow adrenaline junkie. If someone you know needs an active friend, this might be the guy.

Normally the adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50, but all month, adoptions are just $17. This also includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit www.marioncountyfl.org/animal.

