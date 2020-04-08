Marion County Pets: Meet Julius, Lucky and Sugar

Let's take a look at some of this week's adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for a forever home.

Julius: The Sporty One

Julius is a three-year-old male mixed-breed dog. This sporty guy is looking for an active family who truly loves playtime and wants to include him in the fun. He walks well on a leash, so who's looking for a social distancing exercise partner.

Lucky: The Cuddle Bug

Lucky is a six-year-old male cuddle bug. He'd be great for an affectionate owner who's happy to sit with him and give him some love.

Sugar: The Sweetheart

Look at this sweetheart. Sugar is a senior, nine-year-old female dog. She is happy to sit and listen to whatever is on your mind in return for some treats, of course.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. If you're interested in meeting a new friend, Marion County Animal Services ask people to email or call ahead to schedule a visit to the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marion-county-f-l-dot-org-slash-animal.