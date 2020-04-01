Marion County Public Schools takes learning online

Classes may be canceled, but that doesn't mean learning has stopped across North Central Florida.

More than 43,000 Marion County Public School students are now receiving their education online.

Wednesday was the first official day of distance learning for students in the Marion County Public School System.

Inside Stephanie Brown's 5th grade classroom at 8th street elementary school, classes may be canceled, but learning continues online.

Brown plans to upload assignments on google classroom and meet with students on the 'Zoom' app.

"I've given them anywhere from three to five days just to do one or two things. Most of them are working around a parent's schedule and so I'm taking that into consideration when I ask for a due date,” Brown said.

During this time, MCPS employees are also continuing to work under the district's new "hybrid" model of work - choosing to work from home or in the classroom.

Brown said she'll be mostly working from home, doing everything from her laptop.

"I can create quizzes, I can do multiple-choice, short answer, and upload those so the students will have them, they will be graded and I'll be able to take that and look at that task that they've done,” she added.

In preparing for the start of distance learning, Brown has also made plans for parents, making herself as available as possible.

"I want parents to feel like if they have any questions or concerns that they know that they can reach out to their teacher because their teacher is willing to accommodate them in any way they possibly can,” Brown said.

Under the Florida Department of Education order, all schools are closed until May 1.

In a press release sent out after the end of the school day, school officials said, "Other than some troubled devices and students missing their first sessions, no major disruptions were reported."