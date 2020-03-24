Marion County School Board Pandemic Action Plan

Marion County School Board members showed their frustration at a meeting meant to put their pandemic action plan into effect.

Board members say schools that have made improvements will not receive their earned grades due to the school year being cut short. Superintendent Heidi Maier says she's sorry for her employees and but teachers will continue doing great things.

"My heart just broke for so many of our teachers who, my gosh, the daily miracles that they have made happen for these kids who have achieved so much for these families."

The board is still deciding which procedures will be put in place to ensure students continue their education. One proposal would give students access to internet hotspots, but it comes with a more than one million dollar price tag.