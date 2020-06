All they need is a signature and the Marion County school system will have a new superintendent.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, the board approved a contract for Diane Gullet to become the first appointed superintendent in Marion County.

Gullet comes to North Central Florida after serving as deputy superintendent in Clark County, Nevada.

Her contract pays her a salary of $210,000 and provides a car and mobile phone.

She is scheduled to start on July 1st.