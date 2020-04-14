Marion County School Board picks first ever appointed superintendent

The Marion County School Board picked its first-ever appointed superintendent Tuesday morning.

With help from search firm Ray and Associates, the school board chose from a narrowed down list of the top three national candidates.

Of the three candidates, Diane Gullett was unanimously voted to be the new superintendent.

According to the district, Gullett currently serves as the deputy superintendent of Clark County Schools in Las Vegas, Nevada, the country’s fifth-largest school district.

She has experience working in the Orlando area in Orange County Public Schools for 19 years.

"Thank you, Reverend Cummings. I am truly honored and humbled and I greatly look forward to this opportunity to work with all of you an with the entire community. I know this is a big decision for the community and moving to an appointed superintendent and I don't take that lightly,” Gullett said over the phone during the school board’s morning meeting.

She will replace currently-elected Superintendent Dr. Heidi Maier who took office in 2016.