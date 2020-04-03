Marion County Schools are closed until further notice, Friday is the last day to visit campuses

School campuses in Marion County will be closed until further notice.

Teachers can pick up their belongings from classes on Friday only. As part of the governor's stay-at-home order, no teacher or staff member will be allowed on campus afterward.

Parents can also check out Chromebooks between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to help transition to distance learning. The county's grab-and-go meal service will continue. People can call 211 for information about nearby pickup locations.