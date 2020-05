Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting a child in the face.

Deputies say two weeks ago 24-year-old Derrick Hudson shot at a pickup truck.

The driver was hit as well as his 11-year-old passenger.

Witnesses pointed to Hudson as the shooter.

Call the Marion County Crime Stoppers and reference the numbers 2035 in your tip to be eligible for the reward.