Marion County Sheriff's deputies released weekend car chase video

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) --
Sheriff's deputies released video of vehicle chase over the weekend.
Marion County Sheriff's deputies say Robert Burton was stopped in front of a home and shining lights through the windows.
When deputies arrived Burton drove off.
Deputies used a pit maneuver to disable his truck.
They asked his name and say that Burton gave a fake one.
He was charged with fleeing and giving a false ID to law enforcement.
Burton already had warrants out in Marion and Alachua Counties.