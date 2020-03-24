Marion County Sheriff's deputies released weekend car chase video



Sheriff's deputies released video of vehicle chase over the weekend.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies say Robert Burton was stopped in front of a home and shining lights through the windows.

When deputies arrived Burton drove off.

Deputies used a pit maneuver to disable his truck.

They asked his name and say that Burton gave a fake one.

He was charged with fleeing and giving a false ID to law enforcement.

Burton already had warrants out in Marion and Alachua Counties.